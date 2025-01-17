Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Trading Up 27.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) were up 27.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 598,506 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 247,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Westhaven Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.85 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

