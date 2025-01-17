Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

WY has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,302,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,093. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.42. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 140.3% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 172.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

