William K. Bacic Acquires 719 Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Stock

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) insider William K. Bacic bought 719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $10,066.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,066. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Performance
Shares of JHI stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84. John Hancock Investors Trust has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $14.48.
John Hancock Investors Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.3455 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.
John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
