William K. Bacic Acquires 719 Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Stock

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) insider William K. Bacic bought 719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $10,066.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,066. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Performance

Shares of JHI stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84. John Hancock Investors Trust has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $14.48.

Get John Hancock Investors Trust alerts:

John Hancock Investors Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.3455 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHI. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 101,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust during the third quarter worth about $402,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.