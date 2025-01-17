WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 95,596 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 45,957 shares.The stock last traded at $53.59 and had previously closed at $53.13.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $553.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 18.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 164.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree International Equity Fund

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

