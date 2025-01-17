Woodstock Corp Cuts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Woodstock Corp reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.62.
S&P Global Stock Up 1.7 %
SPGI opened at $504.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $504.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.36. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $533.29. The company has a market cap of $156.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.
About S&P Global
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
