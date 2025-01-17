Woodstock Corp Has $11.26 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Woodstock Corp trimmed its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 1.1% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:APD opened at $312.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $309.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $337.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.