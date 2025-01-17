Yarbrough Capital LLC Sells 10,906 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Yarbrough Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,906 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $6,421,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 15,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.58.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,515.64. This trade represents a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total transaction of $145,796.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,029,475.56. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $183.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $192.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

