Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 10,013 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 163.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 7,537.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 123,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 121,800 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,060,000 after buying an additional 70,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000.

JMST opened at $50.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.81.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

