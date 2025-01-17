Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.23 and traded as high as C$11.44. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$10.90, with a volume of 3,005 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Yellow Pages from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$153.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Yellow Pages’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

