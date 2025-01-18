180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) Trading 0.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.75. 61,811 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 24,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 180 Degree Capital stock. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned about 0.22% of 180 Degree Capital at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

