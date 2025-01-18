22,516 Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Purchased by Avanza Fonder AB

Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3,342.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2,750.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 6,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $803,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,972.80. This trade represents a 21.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HIG opened at $111.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.14 and a 200 day moving average of $112.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $124.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

