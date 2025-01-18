25 LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $83.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $86.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.03.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

