455 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Purchased by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 908.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 884.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 486.3% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $591.11 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $490.24 and a 1 year high of $624.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $590.51 and its 200-day moving average is $569.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

