510 Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Purchased by Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC

Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 510 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,308,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,951,000 after purchasing an additional 140,952 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 307.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,540,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,432,000 after buying an additional 3,427,199 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at $892,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth $32,008,000.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Insider Activity

In other TransUnion news, Director George M. Awad sold 12,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,600. The trade was a 30.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,568,076.80. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,758. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE TRU opened at $95.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. TransUnion has a one year low of $66.07 and a one year high of $113.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 82.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 36.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on TransUnion

TransUnion Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.