5,603 Shares in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Bought by BTS Asset Management Inc.

BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF accounts for about 0.3% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDOG opened at $57.80 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.30 and a 200 day moving average of $57.55.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

