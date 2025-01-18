649 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Acquired by BTS Asset Management Inc.

BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 45,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $19,291,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,999,000 after buying an additional 28,049 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.40.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.7 %

SNA stock opened at $348.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $252.98 and a twelve month high of $373.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $351.33 and its 200-day moving average is $310.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 44.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Snap-on news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total value of $1,270,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,586.54. The trade was a 60.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.62, for a total value of $2,401,706.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,668 shares in the company, valued at $34,994,210.16. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,929 shares of company stock worth $15,645,074 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

