7,735 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Purchased by Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC

Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. iShares MBS ETF makes up 0.6% of Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 254.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB opened at $91.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.57. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2944 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.