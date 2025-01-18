AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) SVP Christopher A. Jessup Sells 33,481 Shares of Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 33,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $2,357,062.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,449,913.60. This trade represents a 34.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AAR Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AIR stock opened at $70.25 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $54.71 and a 12-month high of $76.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day moving average of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.91 and a beta of 1.61.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.47 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in AAR by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth $1,539,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AAR by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $1,068,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

