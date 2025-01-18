abrdn Asian Income Fund (AAIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 16th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.78 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from abrdn Asian Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.55. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of abrdn Asian Income Fund stock opened at GBX 226 ($2.75) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.26. abrdn Asian Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 193 ($2.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 229 ($2.79). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 220.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 217.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £352.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 807.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Transactions at abrdn Asian Income Fund

In other abrdn Asian Income Fund news, insider Ian Cadby bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £17,840 ($21,705.80). Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About abrdn Asian Income Fund

Targeting the income and growth potential of Asia’s most compelling and sustainable companies.

