Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Trading 33.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Free Report) shares were up 33.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 747,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 273% from the average daily volume of 200,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 28.20 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It also holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp.

