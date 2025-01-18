AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Time to Buy?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.51. Approximately 5,601,590 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 16,920,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 52.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 315.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 75.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.