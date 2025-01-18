Albert D Mason Inc. Boosts Stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Chord Energy by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Chord Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Chord Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $192.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Chord Energy from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Shannon Browning Kinney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $116,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,428.80. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHRD opened at $126.31 on Friday. Chord Energy Co. has a one year low of $109.59 and a one year high of $190.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.27 and its 200-day moving average is $137.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Chord Energy had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

