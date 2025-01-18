Albert D Mason Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Graco accounts for 1.6% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Graco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 8,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $749,919.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,918.84. The trade was a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $137,888.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,374 shares in the company, valued at $575,572.20. This trade represents a 19.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,098 shares of company stock worth $2,776,150. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $85.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.28. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Graco had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $519.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

