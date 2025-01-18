Albert D Mason Inc. Has $940,000 Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. owned 0.07% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,522,000 after buying an additional 99,244 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 763.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 61,474 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.5% during the third quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 547,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,302,000 after purchasing an additional 52,062 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,552,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 160,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,393 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp raised U.S. Physical Therapy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

USPH opened at $88.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.94. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $76.18 and a one year high of $113.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 187.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $166,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,236.74. The trade was a 19.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $185,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,681.70. The trade was a 10.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,412 shares of company stock valued at $706,605 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Articles

