Albert D Mason Inc. Increases Stock Position in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of BRT Apartments worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 157,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in BRT Apartments in the third quarter worth $1,594,000. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 27,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

BRT Apartments Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BRT stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $330.77 million, a P/E ratio of -33.18, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $20.22.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.47). BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -188.68%.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

