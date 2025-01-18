Albert D Mason Inc. Invests $270,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 124,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in PayPal by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 11,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $5,940,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.32.

PYPL stock opened at $91.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.77 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

