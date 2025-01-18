Alerian MLP ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 5,054 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 641% compared to the average daily volume of 682 put options.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

AMLP traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,580. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.88. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $51.75.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerian MLP ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 532.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 98,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 62,304 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.