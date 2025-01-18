Alhambra Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.89.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.