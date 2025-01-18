Alhambra Investment Management LLC Has $268,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 894,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,908,000 after acquiring an additional 99,600 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in CSX by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 366,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after purchasing an additional 50,073 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 169,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 15.1% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.96. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $40.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital cut their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.