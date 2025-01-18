Alhambra Investment Management LLC Has $530,000 Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 47,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,303,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 62,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 25,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $309,338.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,291.04. The trade was a 12.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $84.74 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.31 and a 1-year high of $94.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.33. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a boost from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

