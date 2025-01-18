Alhambra Investment Management LLC Has $897,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,384 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Oracle by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Oracle by 21.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $161.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.21. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $106.51 and a 1-year high of $198.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of $450.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

