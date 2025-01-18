Alhambra Investment Management LLC Invests $364,000 in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,806 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,370,000 after buying an additional 121,223 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $5,578,000. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 74,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 530,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,344,000 after acquiring an additional 27,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $79.59.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 247,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total transaction of $18,945,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,837,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,103,510.86. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $5,317,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,172.84. This represents a 91.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 449,000 shares of company stock worth $34,461,478 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

