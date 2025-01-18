Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) Short Interest Update

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the December 15th total of 206,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Allient Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALNT opened at $25.80 on Friday. Allient has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.47 million, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $125.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.28 million. Allient had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 2.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allient will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Allient Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Allient

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Allient’s payout ratio is 13.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Allient during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Allient by 1,798.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Allient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Allient by 11.6% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allient Company Profile

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

