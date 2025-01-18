Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $618,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 9.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 11.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 84,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,233,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 14.5% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.83, for a total transaction of $2,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,590.89. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $4,477,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,093 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,149.91. This trade represents a 25.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,029,300. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.57.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $219.16 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $182.57 and a one year high of $244.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $108.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.85%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

