Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Short Interest Update

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the December 15th total of 7,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $4,477,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,093 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,149.91. This trade represents a 25.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.83, for a total transaction of $2,158,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,590.89. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $11,029,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.4% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $43,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $80,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.9 %

ADI opened at $219.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a PE ratio of 66.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $182.57 and a 1 year high of $244.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.57.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

