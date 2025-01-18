Analysts Set BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Target Price at $41.07

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.73.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 40.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $32.33 on Monday. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.17%.
BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.
