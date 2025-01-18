Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196,592 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776,791 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,176,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,145,000 after buying an additional 1,114,290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,821,000 after buying an additional 8,628,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,534,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,434,000 after acquiring an additional 179,657 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average of $62.28. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.56 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

