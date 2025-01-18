Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $10,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 119,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 383,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 42,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 62,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 1,232,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,641,000 after purchasing an additional 100,457 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAX opened at $25.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $27.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average of $25.81.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.