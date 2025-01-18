Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Monday, November 11th. Maxim Group upgraded Annovis Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Annovis Bio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Annovis Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Annovis Bio by 19.9% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ANVS opened at $5.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. Annovis Bio has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $69.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.64.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.33). Equities analysts forecast that Annovis Bio will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

About Annovis Bio

(Get Free Report

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.