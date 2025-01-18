Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.40.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Monday, November 11th. Maxim Group upgraded Annovis Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th.
NYSE:ANVS opened at $5.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. Annovis Bio has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $69.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.64.
Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.33). Equities analysts forecast that Annovis Bio will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.
