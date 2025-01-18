Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,587,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,855,803,000 after acquiring an additional 172,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,830,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,208,307,000 after purchasing an additional 253,648 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,438,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,246,000 after purchasing an additional 337,786 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,124,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,301,000 after purchasing an additional 49,426 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,455,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,671,000 after purchasing an additional 316,070 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $95.51 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $77.53 and a 12-month high of $116.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

