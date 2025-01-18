Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 35,467 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 387.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,467 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 484.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $80.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.99. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $103.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.60% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.77.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

