Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 17,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 5,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.93.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock opened at $120.64 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $108.90 and a one year high of $174.08. The firm has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.88.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.63 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

