Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 90,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,622,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

VUG stock opened at $415.91 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $312.19 and a 12-month high of $428.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $413.48 and its 200 day moving average is $389.75. The stock has a market cap of $143.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

