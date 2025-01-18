Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 350 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 115,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,138,000 after buying an additional 36,280 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,675,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $742,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $191.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $200.42. The firm has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.32 and a 200 day moving average of $186.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

