Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 5,943 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,943 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $9,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 87,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $286,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,996,000.59. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 123,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $5,550,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,369 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,605. This represents a 27.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,642,189 shares of company stock worth $1,444,232,453. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $71.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.17. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $84.80. The company has a market capitalization of $163.49 billion, a PE ratio of 358.87, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

