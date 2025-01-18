Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,460.9% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 55.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.3 %

CL opened at $88.79 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $79.69 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The company has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

