Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $6.31 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for about 1.1% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,144,000 after purchasing an additional 275,717 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,505,000 after buying an additional 97,990 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,425,000 after buying an additional 60,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,471,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total transaction of $1,656,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,629,875.72. This represents a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,351 shares of company stock worth $38,935,113. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $357.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.93 billion, a PE ratio of 700.01, a PEG ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $355.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.16. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $398.33.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.38.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

