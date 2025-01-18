Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 1,295 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,399,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,271,000 after acquiring an additional 219,486 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $1,015,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Daiwa America cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.48.

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $327,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,593.52. This represents a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,475.64. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $2,195,180 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.1 %

EW opened at $69.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

