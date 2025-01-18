Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,256,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VCR opened at $385.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $378.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.89. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $284.84 and a twelve month high of $402.25. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

