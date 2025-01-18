Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 286.79 ($3.49) and traded as high as GBX 297 ($3.61). Ashoka India Equity Investment shares last traded at GBX 294 ($3.58), with a volume of 251,166 shares changing hands.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £433.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 544.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 295.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 286.79.

About Ashoka India Equity Investment

ASHOKA INDIA EQUITY INVESTMENT TRUST IS A HIGH CONVICTION, LONG-ONLY INVESTMENT TRUST, INVESTING MAINLY IN SECURITIES LISTED IN INDIA AND LISTED SECURITIES OF COMPANIES WITH A SIGNIFICANT PRESENCE IN INDIA

